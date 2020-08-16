Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union





Verdi union's deputy chairwoman Christine Behle called Lufthansa's walkout, after 20 rounds of talks, "a slap in the face" for 24,000 ground crew member

Europe's largest airline by passengers said it was negotiating with all employee groups "to stabilise the company" amid the collapse in air traffic because of the coronavirus crisis.

But without union backing for its proposals, forced redundancies "can no longer be avoided", it warned.

The flag carrier, which received a 9 billion euro ($10.7 billion) government bailout to stave off bankruptcy, announced in June that 22,000 jobs would have to go. Although it initially said it would use schemes for shorter work hours and other crisis arrangements to avoid redundancies, the company said at its earnings announcement earlier this month this was now "no longer realistically within reach for Germany." -AFP



























