Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:57 AM
latest
Home Business

Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Aug 15: German airline Lufthansa said Thursday it had broken off negotiations with the Verdi union on cutting ground staff wages, warning that forced redundancies may be unavoidable as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the travel industry.
Verdi union's deputy chairwoman Christine Behle called Lufthansa's walkout, after 20 rounds of talks, "a slap in the face" for 24,000 ground crew member
Europe's largest airline by passengers said it was negotiating with all employee groups "to stabilise the company" amid the collapse in air traffic because of the coronavirus crisis.
But without union backing for its proposals, forced redundancies "can no longer be avoided", it warned.
The flag carrier, which received a 9 billion euro ($10.7 billion) government bailout to stave off bankruptcy, announced in June that 22,000 jobs would have to go. Although it initially said it would use schemes for shorter work hours and other crisis arrangements to avoid redundancies, the company said at its earnings announcement earlier this month this was now "no longer realistically within reach for Germany."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD
Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union
‘Air passenger numbers to drop 60 pc in Europe in 2020’
KLM freezes salary increases due to virus
Qatar Airways extends crew curfew over virus breaches
India grants 5 month extension to renewable project completion
After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft