KLM freezes salary increases due to virus





KLM's announcement comes as the airline said it was losing 10 million euro ($11.8 million) per day.

"KLM is in a crisis of unprecedented magnitude since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus," it said adding "our half-year results for 2020 were the worst ever."

"To survive KLM must take measures to lower costs," it said, despite a 3.4 billion euro government bailout package being approved last month.

KLM and major aviation unions last year agreed to a long-negotiated 2.5 Per cent increase in salaries, which was supposed to have been implemented this month.

"The situation then was totally different to what it is now," the airline said, adding unions could not reach consensus about the postponement.

"Therefore KLM had no choice but to act unilaterally," it said without giving a postponement date.

Top umbrella union FNV reacted with anger to the news, saying it could take urgent legal action to force KLM to implement the agreement.

"We are unpleasantly surprised. KLM is unilaterally scrapping an agreement and you can't do that," Jan van den Brink, manager at FNV's aviation branch said in a statement. "And as usual, it's hitting the lower income groups the hardest," he said. -AFP



























