Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:56 AM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Prime Bank Ltd and online marketplace, PriyoShop, have joined hands to facilitate MSME financing to e-commerce merchants without any collateral, according to press release.
As per an alliance formed recently, the merchants of PriyoShop will avail easy access to MSME loan from Prime Bank. PriyoShop will now enjoy collateral free loan up to BDT 50 lakh and other tailor-made financial solutions.
The merchants can also avail a wide range of  deposit products and free Internet Banking - ALTITUDE - for conducting broad range of e-transactions. They will need two-year business experience and recommendation letter from PriyoShop.
The MSME entrepreneurs can apply for loan from the comfort of their office or home as Prime Bank has assigned dedicated Relationship Manager for exclusive service to the valued merchants of PriyoShop.
Under the arrangement, the merchants will also get working capital (CC, OD and Demand Loan), Term Loans for Fixed Asset Purchase and Capital expenditures, International Trade solution- LC, LATR, IDBP etc., Bank Guarantee, Work Order etc.
The alliance between Prime Bank and PriyoShop is aimed at encouraging MSME enterprises to conduct business through digital platform alongside traditional method.
Prime Bank and PriyoShop will work together to cater to banking needs of MSME businesses in e-commerce and facilitate their financial upliftment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD
Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union
‘Air passenger numbers to drop 60 pc in Europe in 2020’
KLM freezes salary increases due to virus
Qatar Airways extends crew curfew over virus breaches
India grants 5 month extension to renewable project completion
After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft