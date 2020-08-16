Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop





As per an alliance formed recently, the merchants of PriyoShop will avail easy access to MSME loan from Prime Bank. PriyoShop will now enjoy collateral free loan up to BDT 50 lakh and other tailor-made financial solutions.

The merchants can also avail a wide range of deposit products and free Internet Banking - ALTITUDE - for conducting broad range of e-transactions. They will need two-year business experience and recommendation letter from PriyoShop.

The MSME entrepreneurs can apply for loan from the comfort of their office or home as Prime Bank has assigned dedicated Relationship Manager for exclusive service to the valued merchants of PriyoShop.

Under the arrangement, the merchants will also get working capital (CC, OD and Demand Loan), Term Loans for Fixed Asset Purchase and Capital expenditures, International Trade solution- LC, LATR, IDBP etc., Bank Guarantee, Work Order etc.

The alliance between Prime Bank and PriyoShop is aimed at encouraging MSME enterprises to conduct business through digital platform alongside traditional method.

Prime Bank and PriyoShop will work together to cater to banking needs of MSME businesses in e-commerce and facilitate their financial upliftment.

















