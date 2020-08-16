Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:56 AM
Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BANKING EVENTS

Agrani Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam along with Deputy Managing Directors Md. Anisur Rahman and Md. Rafiqul Islam, General Manager Md. Monowar Hossain, executive forum, officers association pays homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 45th martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day by laying a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi-32 on 15 August. Quran recitation, Milad and Prayers are organised in the main branch of Agrani Bank.    photo: Bank



Janata Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman and CEO and Managing Director Md. Abdus Salam Azad along with high officials, officers association, CBA leaders and employees placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 45th death anniversary and the National Mourning Day at Dhanmondi in the city on 15 August.    photo: Bank


