



Greater scrutiny of Chinese imports follows calls for boycotts from nationalist groups, angered by the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the border clash in June.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has in recent weeks delayed approvals for mobile phone components and televisions, jeopardising the plans of firms such as Xiaomi as well as Oppo, industry sources in India and China said.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari did not respond to requests for comment. China's commerce ministry and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond.

Xiaomi declined to comment, while Oppo did not respond. The most serious border tension in decades between the Asian giants has already hurt their economic ties and Indian officials expect the damage to get worse.

Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India: Report "The relationship has gone south dramatically," said one official, adding India was unlikely to immediately approve several investments proposals from Chinese companies.

"We cannot do business as usual."

India had mandated the screening of investment flows from China in April but the government has been slow in approving any since the clash.

The trade ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Stalled approvals A senior official said the government was working on a new standards policy - likely to be announced by the end of August - in a bid to target low-quality products from China and elsewhere.

But those deliberations have stalled approvals for even branded Chinese companies' hoping to step up sales, one Indian industry source said.

"The products are not getting clearance as quality standards are being upgraded because of which many product lines could be affected," said the official, who declined to be identified.









Oil PSUs to stop chartering tankers with China links China's days as world's factory are over, iPhone maker says Chinese smartphone brands, including Oppo and Xiaomi, account for eight of every 10 smartphones sold in India. While the two companies assemble most of their models in India, several components are imported from China. Modi has in recent weeks called for a "self-reliant India", urging industry to focus on boosting domestic production. -Reuters





NEW DELHI, Aug 15: Chinese firms like Xiaomi are facing delays getting approvals from India's quality control agency for their goods, five industry sources told Reuters, as the business environment deteriorates after the stand-off in eastern Ladakh.Greater scrutiny of Chinese imports follows calls for boycotts from nationalist groups, angered by the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the border clash in June.The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has in recent weeks delayed approvals for mobile phone components and televisions, jeopardising the plans of firms such as Xiaomi as well as Oppo, industry sources in India and China said.BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari did not respond to requests for comment. China's commerce ministry and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond.Xiaomi declined to comment, while Oppo did not respond. The most serious border tension in decades between the Asian giants has already hurt their economic ties and Indian officials expect the damage to get worse.Chinese firms hit by new import hurdles in India: Report "The relationship has gone south dramatically," said one official, adding India was unlikely to immediately approve several investments proposals from Chinese companies."We cannot do business as usual."India had mandated the screening of investment flows from China in April but the government has been slow in approving any since the clash.The trade ministry did not respond to a request for comment.Stalled approvals A senior official said the government was working on a new standards policy - likely to be announced by the end of August - in a bid to target low-quality products from China and elsewhere.But those deliberations have stalled approvals for even branded Chinese companies' hoping to step up sales, one Indian industry source said."The products are not getting clearance as quality standards are being upgraded because of which many product lines could be affected," said the official, who declined to be identified.Oil PSUs to stop chartering tankers with China links China's days as world's factory are over, iPhone maker says Chinese smartphone brands, including Oppo and Xiaomi, account for eight of every 10 smartphones sold in India. While the two companies assemble most of their models in India, several components are imported from China. Modi has in recent weeks called for a "self-reliant India", urging industry to focus on boosting domestic production. -Reuters