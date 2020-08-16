Malaysian economy suffers worst contraction



Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus, head of the central Bank Negara Malaysia

The economy shrank 17.1 per cent on-year in April-June - the first since the global financial crisis in 2009 and the deepest since the Asian financial turmoil 11 years before that - putting it on course for recession.

The reading was much worse than the 10.9 per cent drop forecast in a survey by Bloomberg News, despite interest rates being cut to record lows. It shrank 16.5pc on-quarter.

Wan Suhaimi Saidi, an economist at Kenanga Invest­ment Bank, warned that the trade-dependent economy was "heading into a recession since there is no sign of a full recovery in demand and business activity".

He told AFP he expects a full-year contraction of between four and six per cent, more than the central bank's estimate of 3.5-5.5pc.

But Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus, head of the central Bank Negara Malaysia, said the economy was poised for a recovery in the current quarter as virus-related restrictions are eased.

"We are likely to see a trough in the second quarter. The economy is poised for a recovery in the second half and rebound further in 2021," he said at a virtual news conference. "I am cautiously optimistic the worst is behind us."

Bank Negara said the second quarter decline "reflect­­ed the unprecedented impact of the stringent containment measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic globally and domestically" imposed from mid-March to early June.

The restrictions with border control measures globally hitting tourism arrivals, the central bank added. -AFP



















