Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:56 AM
latest
Home Business

Malaysian economy suffers worst contraction

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus, head of the central Bank Negara Malaysia

Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus, head of the central Bank Negara Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15: Malaysia's economy suffered its worst contraction in more than 20 years during the second quarter, hit by a collapse in global trade and tough curbs to contain the coronavirus, the central bank said on Friday.
The economy shrank 17.1 per cent on-year in April-June - the first since the global financial crisis in 2009 and the deepest since the Asian financial turmoil 11 years before that - putting it on course for recession.
The reading was much worse than the 10.9 per cent drop forecast in a survey by Bloomberg News, despite interest rates being cut to record lows. It shrank 16.5pc on-quarter.
Wan Suhaimi Saidi, an economist at Kenanga Invest­ment Bank, warned that the trade-dependent economy was "heading into a recession since there is no sign of a full recovery in demand and business activity".
He told AFP he expects a full-year contraction of between four and six per cent, more than the central bank's estimate of 3.5-5.5pc.
But Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus, head of the central Bank Negara Malaysia, said the economy was poised for a recovery in the current quarter as virus-related restrictions are eased.
"We are likely to see a trough in the second quarter. The economy is poised for a recovery in the second half and rebound further in 2021," he said at a virtual news conference. "I am cautiously optimistic the worst is behind us."
Bank Negara said the second quarter decline "reflect­­ed the unprecedented impact of the stringent containment measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic globally and domestically" imposed from mid-March to early June.
The restrictions with border control measures globally hitting tourism arrivals, the central bank added.    -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD
Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union
â€˜Air passenger numbers to drop 60 pc in Europe in 2020â€™
KLM freezes salary increases due to virus
Qatar Airways extends crew curfew over virus breaches
India grants 5 month extension to renewable project completion
After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 â€˜drug addictsâ€™ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovacâ€™s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft