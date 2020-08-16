Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:55 AM
US dollar posts worst weekly run of losses in decade

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug 15: The dollar dropped on Friday, falling for eight straight weeks, as investors looked to other currencies whose economies are currently outperforming that of the United States in terms of managing the coronavirus pandemic.
The delay in the passage of additional US stimulus for virus relief did not help the dollar's cause as well.
The dollar's eight consecutive weeks of losses represent its longest weekly run of declines in a decade, Refinitiv data showed, with Friday's decent batch of US economic data failing to lift the greenback.
"Because of higher coronavirus case counts in the US, you have the prospect of longer restrictions," said Ranko Berich, head of market analysis, at Monex Europe in London. "You have the prospect of longer-lasting drags to human behavior and that means slower recovery in the United States than other developed economies."
The United States has 5.01 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 160,000 deaths, more than any country.
Hopes for additional stimulus to combat the pandemic faded on Friday, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess and no fresh talks scheduled with US President Donald Trump's negotiators.
Trump, however, announced on Friday the White House is preparing to provide relief for the economic pain caused by the virus as legislation stalls in Congress, saying his administration is ramping up to send money to families, state and local governments, and businesses.    -Reuters


