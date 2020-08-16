Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:55 AM
latest
Home Business

Asian markets struggle as US stimulus impasse drags on

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

HONG KONG, Aug 14:  Asian markets drifted Friday as investors grew increasingly concerned about the stalemate in Washington on a new stimulus for the world's top economy.
Hopes that Democrats and Republicans would cast aside their mutual animosity to stump up much-needed cash for struggling Americans have been key to supporting equities for weeks.
But they were dealt a blow Thursday when senators broke up for a summer recess, saying they would not return until early next month, while both sides continued to trade accusations over who was to blame for the impasse.
Democrats have called on Republicans and the White House to double their $1 trillion offer, having reduced their own proposal to $2 trillion from an initial $3.5 trillion.
But Senator Leader Mitch McConnell accused his opponents of pushing for several socialist measures to be introduced into the new bill, describing their tactics as "throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks".
Still, the expectation remains that an agreement will at some point be found, particularly with an election just over two months away and millions of Americans in financial crisis.
"Congress' political grandstanding delay is posing some risk for the global recovery," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp. "Still, there is no chance of this deal not going through for all the politically tarnishing Frugal Freddy reasons that have been alluded to.
"It is a matter of whether it is $1.5 trillion or $2 trillion, where bigger would be better."
In early trade, Hong Kong dipped 0.1 per cent and Shanghai was flat, while Tokyo ended the morning with small gains and Sydney added 0.5 per cent.
Taipei was marginally higher but Seoul dropped more than one per cent, while there were also losses in Singapore, Manila and Wellington.
Traders were given a weak lead from Wall Street, where the stimulus struggle trumped better-than-expected data showing fewer than a million people claimed jobless benefits last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March.
"After stalling over several weeks, US jobless (figures) have begun to decline again, suggesting the US labour market is starting to improve, notwithstanding the economic impact from the containment measures introduced to combat the COVID-19 outbreak," said Rodrigo Catril at National Australia Bank.
But he warned: "Ironically, an improving labour market may ease the pressure on US politicians to come up with a new stimulus plan."
In a sign of the battle governments could have in rebooting their economies, data out of China showed consumers are still reluctant to go out spending with retail sales falling last month, confounding forecasts of a small increase.
While the drop was shallower than in June, Innes added that it speaks "volumes that it's going to take more than stimulus and deep discounts on luxury products to get people shopping again".
At the same time, industrial production continued to grow, suggesting the economy's recovery is being supported by the manufacturing sector.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD
Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union
‘Air passenger numbers to drop 60 pc in Europe in 2020’
KLM freezes salary increases due to virus
Qatar Airways extends crew curfew over virus breaches
India grants 5 month extension to renewable project completion
After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft