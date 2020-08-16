Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:55 AM
latest
Home Business

US productivity rises 7.3pc as hours worked are nearly halved

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

SILVER SPRING, Aug 15: US productivity rose at a 7.3Per cent rate in the second quarter as the number of hours worked fell by nearly half, the biggest drop-off since the government started tracking the data more than 70 years ago.
The Labor Department said Friday that output decreased 38.9Per cent, also the biggest decline ever recorded as hours worked fell 43Per cent, with the coronavirus pandemic sowing economic damage throughout the US
The increase in productivity was the largest since 2009. Labor costs also jumped, rising 12.2Per cent.
Friday's report is the first estimate of second-quarter productivity and follows the first quarter's 0.3Per cent decline. The rise in labor costs, the largest since 2014, follows a 9.8Per cent increase in the January-March quarter.
Defined as the amount of output per hour of work, productivity is the key to rising living standards, and the slow pace of growth in recent years has been a major reason that wage gains have stalled. Productivity mostly lagged during the record long 11-year expansion that followed the Great Recession, confounding economists.
From 2000 to 2007, the year the Great Recession began, annual productivity gains averaged 2.7Per cent. But since then, productivity has slowed to about half that pace, rising at an average annual rate of 1.4Per cent from 2007 through 2019. The 2019 rate of 1.9Per cent brought some optimism that productivity was on the rise, but the coronavirus pandemic hit in the first quarter of 2020, obliterating the economy and taking virtually every economic indicator down with it.
Economists have warned that the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus would likely hinder productivity in coming quarters.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD
Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union
‘Air passenger numbers to drop 60 pc in Europe in 2020’
KLM freezes salary increases due to virus
Qatar Airways extends crew curfew over virus breaches
India grants 5 month extension to renewable project completion
After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft