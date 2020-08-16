Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:55 AM
latest
Home Business

European stocks hit as UK reimposes virus quarantine

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW YORK, Aug 15: European stocks slumped on Friday at the end of a largely positive week for global equities, dragged down by fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases and the stalemate in Washington over a new stimulus package for the US economy.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index finished the day down 1.6 per cent after the British government reimposed a quarantine for travellers from France and the Netherlands, prompting Paris to promise a "reciprocal measure."
The Paris CAC 40 index also retreated 1.6 per cent and Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.7 per cent.
Wall Street stocks had an uneventful day, finishing a positive week little changed. Markets have largely shrugged off Washington's inability to make progress on another stimulus bill, despite a bad coronavirus outbreak in the United States that continues to cloud the economic outlook.
In Europe, rising COVID-19 cases in some areas have prompted fresh restrictions.
In addition to Britain's quarantine, Germany put all of Spain except on its quarantine list except for the Canary Islands.
Spain, for its part, closed nightclubs and banned smoking and drinking in the streets to try to stem a rise in infections.
"If European governments were hoping to salvage something tangible from the 2020 summer holiday season these recent setbacks are unlikely to help," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
Shares in British Airways parent IAG tumbled 4.8 per cent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD
Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union
‘Air passenger numbers to drop 60 pc in Europe in 2020’
KLM freezes salary increases due to virus
Qatar Airways extends crew curfew over virus breaches
India grants 5 month extension to renewable project completion
After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft