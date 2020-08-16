European stocks hit as UK reimposes virus quarantine





London's benchmark FTSE 100 index finished the day down 1.6 per cent after the British government reimposed a quarantine for travellers from France and the Netherlands, prompting Paris to promise a "reciprocal measure."

The Paris CAC 40 index also retreated 1.6 per cent and Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.7 per cent.

Wall Street stocks had an uneventful day, finishing a positive week little changed. Markets have largely shrugged off Washington's inability to make progress on another stimulus bill, despite a bad coronavirus outbreak in the United States that continues to cloud the economic outlook.

In Europe, rising COVID-19 cases in some areas have prompted fresh restrictions.

In addition to Britain's quarantine, Germany put all of Spain except on its quarantine list except for the Canary Islands.

Spain, for its part, closed nightclubs and banned smoking and drinking in the streets to try to stem a rise in infections.

"If European governments were hoping to salvage something tangible from the 2020 summer holiday season these recent setbacks are unlikely to help," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Shares in British Airways parent IAG tumbled 4.8 per cent. -AFP







































