

New shipping service linking BD, China, Vietnam starts next week

France-based CMA-CGM and Hong Kong-based SITC (Shandong International Transportation Company) have partnered to launch the service - named BBX2 - on the route. Initially, at least four vessels will ply the route.

CMA-CGM, the world's fourth largest shipping company, has dedicated direct services from Vietnam to the US destinations through its mother vessels.

The new service will shorten the time, at present required for Bangladeshi-made goods to reach the US destinations.

Under the service, the vessels carrying Bangladesh goods will first go from Chattogram to Ho-Chi-Minh city of Vietnam in approximately six days. From there, mother vessels will take the goods to the US destinations in around 12 days. Bangladesh exports now require around one month in reaching the US.

The ships (under the new service) will return to Bangladesh via Chinese ports, carrying imports from China.

Export is time-sensitive, and local manufacturers always want to maintain lead time of export goods - the period between placement of an order and its delivery, according to exporters.

China, the world's second largest economy is the biggest trade partner of Bangladesh. The volume of bilateral trade may reach US$18 billion by 2021.

Shipping executives in Dhaka said Chinese economy is rebounding fast, thanks to its effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its trade with Bangladesh is also on the rise. China's economy grew by 3.2 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) from a negative 6.8 per cent in Q1.

They said Bangladeshi exports are also rising after a shock, and the new service wants to grab a large share of the trade by offering quick shipments. Besides, BBX2, an express service from China to Bangladesh, offers one of the best transit times in the market between the two countries.





















