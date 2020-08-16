India forex reserves climb $3.623b to record $538.191b





In the previous week ended July 31, the reserves had increased by $11.938 billion to reach $534.568 billion.

The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5, 2020, after it had jumped by $8.223 billion to $501.703 billion.

In the week ended August 7, the forex kitty rose on the back of gains in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs rose by $1.464 billion to $492.293 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $2.160 billion to $39.785 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased $6 million to $1.481 billion.

However, the country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $7 million to $4.632 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.-PTI























