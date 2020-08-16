Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:54 AM
latest
Home Business

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with Member

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with Member

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with Member

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Nabirul Islam and other high officials placing wreath at the mural of great architecture of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on 15 August morning. It kept national flag half-mast on 15 August early morning at BEPZA Complex and organised a Doa Mahfil in the Executive Office. Besides this, documentary film on Bangabandhu's life and works and historical events memoirs are displayed through digital screen in the main entrance of BEPZA Complex. Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day with due respect.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD
Lufthansa breaks off talks with ground-staff union
‘Air passenger numbers to drop 60 pc in Europe in 2020’
KLM freezes salary increases due to virus
Qatar Airways extends crew curfew over virus breaches
India grants 5 month extension to renewable project completion
After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum
Prime Bank to provide collateral free MSME loan to PriyoShop


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft