Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam along with Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Nabirul Islam and other high officials placing wreath at the mural of great architecture of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on 15 August morning. It kept national flag half-mast on 15 August early morning at BEPZA Complex and organised a Doa Mahfil in the Executive Office. Besides this, documentary film on Bangabandhu's life and works and historical events memoirs are displayed through digital screen in the main entrance of BEPZA Complex. Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day with due respect.