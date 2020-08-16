Imports of cement raw materials fall





The volume of the raw materials namely clinker, calcareous stone, granulated blast furnace slag (GBFS) and gypsum imports also fell by 11 per cent to 18.6 million tonnes in the last fiscal year. The imports volume in the previous fiscal year was 21 million tonnes.

The annual growth of cement raw materials imports was 15 to 20 per cent since 2010.









The imports fell due to due to decrease in demand and the sales decreased to 65,000 tonnes in April 2020 from 125,000 tonnes in March 2020 on account of the start of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Premier Cement Managing Director Syed Amirul Islam said: "We are not getting the benefits we expected from the government. The sector's capital is gradually running out, so all kinds of discretionary tax cuts are needed to save this industry."

Bangladeshi cement producers import raw materials from Thailand, Vietnam and China.

