NBR to install EFD at shops, service centres from Aug 25





The revenue board fixed the date to start pilot operation of the VAT assessment electronic devises after missing several deadlines due to lack of preparation amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Initially, the electronic fiscal device (EFD) will be installed at 100 shops in Dhaka and Chattogram while full-fledged installation of the devices will begin across the country after evaluating the outcome of the pilot programme, officials said.

The government also decided to provide the devices to shops and businesses centers free of cost considering the adverse impacts of coronavirus on the economy and losses incurred by traders due to shutdown and slowdown of economic activities during the outbreak, they said.

The VAT Online Project of NBR had taken several initiatives to install the EFDs at stores since early this year. Earlier in August 2018, the NBR made installation of EFDs or sales data controller or point of sales software mandatory for 24 types of shops and service providers. It would scrap the use of traditional electronic cash register (ECR) machines.

The NBR took the step following allegations of VAT evasion through hiding sales data in absence of an effective online sales data monitoring system and taking advantage of manual record keeping.

Shops which installed the ECR also hardly used the device in sales record keeping and there was no system in place for online monitoring of transactions by VAT officials.

These shops included hotels, restaurants and fast food shops, sweetmeat shops, jewellery shops, furniture shops, beauty parlours, electric and electrical household items, shopping centres, departmental stores, general stores or super shops, large and medium-scale firms, mechanised laundries, cinemas and security services.

The EFD will be connected to NBR's electronic fiscal device management system (EFDMS) so that the VAT offices can track the transactions online to ensure VAT collection from the sectors. The VAT offices will get real-time sales data once implementation of the system is complete.

Officials said that the VAT Online Project responsible for implementing the EFDMS would install 10,000 EFDs across the country in the first phase and would then go for a second phase.

The NBR has already approved purchase of 1 lakh EFDs at a cost of Tk 317 crore from a consortium of China-based SZZT Electronics and local Synesis IT.

The NBR will import 1 lakh more devices on successful installation of 1 lakh devices across the country.



































