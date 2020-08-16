Video
Floods Hinder Supply

Egg, chicken, vegetable prices up in city markets

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

The prices of eggs, broiler chicken, ginger, potatoes, and different vegetables further increased in the city kitchen market at the week-end. On the other hand, the prices of hybrid cucumber, green banana, papaya and local carrot have slightly come down.
Trader said that vegetables are not coming to market as before due to the ongoing floods in the country which have impacted the plantation and disrupted transportation. Only a rise in supply can bring down prices, vendors said.  
While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that eggs were sold costlier. Prices of a dozen eggs varied from Tk105 to Tk 11 -- there was a rise by over 7 percent. The price of broiler has also increased to Tk150 to Tk155 per kg from Tk140 to Tk145 last week.
Potato prices increased by Tk 5 per kg selling between Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg while local poatatos sold between Tk 35 to 40 on Saturday.
Vegetable prices increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg. Brinjil was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 while it sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 last month. Bitter gourd sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 a kg, cucumber at Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, bottle gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60 a piece, okra at Tk 50 to TK 60, papaya at Tk 30 to Tk 40 and beans at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg.
Green chilli sold at Tk 180 to Tk 200 per kg on Saturday. The price increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg. It sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg a month back. Local onions sold at Tk 38 to Tk 40 per kg while Indian onions cost Tk 24 per kg in wholesale market. It sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 in retail market while Indian onion sold at Tk 30.
Traders said ginger price has increased by around 50 percent in a month. It sold Tk 100 per kg, earlier but it was selling at Tk 150 now.
A trader in Karwan Bazar kitchen market said the prices of tomatoes and carrots are now higher as the season has passed out. Along with this, the vegetable fields have been severely damaged due to floods and rains. That is why prices of other vegetables are also higher for past several weeks.
The price of unpacked soya bean oil remained unchanged, the fine quality being sold at Tk 105 to Tk 110 a liter while palm oil was selling at Tk 85 to Tk 95 per liter.
Fish prices decreased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg. Rohita sold between Tk 250 to Tk 320 per kg, Katla at Tk 200 to Tk 300, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg.
Beef sold between Tk 550 to Tk 600 per kg, mutton from Tk 750 to Tk 800.


