US, Poland deal for 1,000 troops

WARSAW, Aug 15: The US will send 1,000 additional military personnel to Poland after concluding a new defence co-operation agreement with Warsaw, a move Washington said would help counter Russia in Europe.The deal, agreed earlier this month, and signed Saturday in Warsaw by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, follows the U.S.'s decision to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany and plans to redeploy almost half of that number to other nations in Europe.It envisages that Poland will host forward elements of the U.S. Army's V Corps headquarters and intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as well as the infrastructure to support an armoured brigade combat team and a combat aviation brigade on top of the 4,500 personnel already on rotation in the eastern European nation. Poland will cover the costs of the presence, which its defence ministry estimated at 500 million zloty ($135 million) a year. -REUTERS