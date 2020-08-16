NZ Covid-19 outbreak grows





Six of the seven new cases have been linked to the cluster responsible for all the previous community cases, while one case was being investigated, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a media briefing in Wellington.

The new cases bring New Zealand's total infections since the start of the year to 1258, while the number of currently active cases stands at 56. Twenty two people have died so far.

The lockdown in Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was extended for nearly two weeks, and followed the discovery on Tuesday of the country's first COVID-19 infections in 102 days, in a family in Auckland. -REUTERS















