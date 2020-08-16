Abe vows not to repeat war on WW2 anniv





"Never to repeat the tragedy of war. We will continue to remain committed to this resolute pledge," said Abe, wearing a face mask at an official ceremony for war dead on Saturday that was scaled back because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Abe, who did not echo Naruhito's reference to remorse, sent a ritual offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for war dead. But he avoided a personal visit that would anger China and South Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a speech Seoul was always ready to discuss history disputes with Tokyo.

Abe has not gone to Yasukuni in person since a December 2013 visit that outraged China and South Korea, but has sent offerings. -REUTERS















