Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:54 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute on Japan’s WW2 defeat

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C) speak with veterans during a national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England on August 15, to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day. photo : AFP

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C) speak with veterans during a national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England on August 15, to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day. photo : AFP

LONDON  Britain's Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to the sacrifice of soldiers on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which marks victory over Japan and the end of World War Two, as she recalled the anguish of the war and joy of its conclusion.
Japan signalled its intention to surrender on August 15, 1945, after atom bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States. Japan's emperor has expressed "deep remorse" for the country's wartime past.
Elizabeth, 94, said she would never forget the jubilant scenes and overwhelming sense of relief at the end of the war.
"Amongst the joy at the end of the conflict, we also remembered, as we do today, the terrible devastation that it brought, and the cost borne by so many," she said in a message.
"Prince Philip and I join many around the world in sending our grateful thanks to the men and women from across the Commonwealth, and Allied nations, who fought so valiantly to secure the freedoms we cherish today."
Elizabeth, a teenager when the war broke out, learned to drive military trucks and be a mechanic while serving in the women's Auxiliary Territorial Service. She was in Buckingham Palace when it was bombed in September 1940.
Her husband, Philip, who served in the British navy during the war and was on board the destroyer HMS Whelp in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender was signed, will feature in a photo montage of living veterans which will be shown on large screens in locations across the country.
His son, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, will lead a national two minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum in central England while grandson Prince William will feature in a special BBC TV programme.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump targets TikTok again
US, Poland deal for 1,000 troops
NZ Covid-19 outbreak grows
Biden blasts Trump for ‘abhorrent’ birther rhetoric on Harris
Abe vows not to repeat war on WW2 anniv
Queen Elizabeth pays tribute on Japan’s WW2 defeat
Democrats to elevate Biden-Harris at online Convention
Belarus leader appeals to Russia, faces growing opposition and new EU sanctions


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft