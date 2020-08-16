Democrats to elevate Biden-Harris at online Convention





With his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour on a major US presidential ticket, Biden is campaigning to unify a nation ravaged by political and racial turmoil, voter suppression concerns and profound anxiety over the devastating coronavirus crisis.

But the running mates will deliver their message, aiming to inspire the Democratic base while luring frustrated Republicans, under unique circumstances: a four-day Democratic National Convention conducted entirely online.

No huzzahs, backroom dealings or balloon drops on ecstatic crowds and candidates, hallmark elements of US political conventions.

Instead, organizers are retooling to conduct business online, like drafting the party platform and coordinating scores of presentations and speeches from mid-day Monday.

Wednesday evening will spotlight Harris, a 55-year-old US senator and former prosecutor who is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. Biden has promoted her story as the American Dream.

The four-day affair culminates Thursday night with political moderate Biden, a former vice president and three-decade Senate veteran, being nominated by state delegates casting their votes online.

He then delivers his acceptance speech from his home state of Delaware. -AFP















