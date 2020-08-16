India and Nepal PMs speak for first time since land dispute



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15. photo : pIB, india

Oli called Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day and congratulated him for the country's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, India's external affairs ministry said in a statement.

On the call, Modi "recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share," the ministry added.

Nepal approved a political map of the country in June that included a region controlled by India. India rejected the map, saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence. -REUTERS















