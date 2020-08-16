Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:53 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

India and Nepal PMs speak for first time since land dispute

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15. photo : pIB, india

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in Delhi on August 15. photo : pIB, india

NEW DELHI, Aug 15:  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart K. P. Sharma Oli spoke on Saturday for the first time since a diplomatic spat over a map and a disputed area of territory erupted earlier this year between the South Asian neighbours.
Oli called Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day and congratulated him for the country's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, India's external affairs ministry said in a statement.
On the call, Modi "recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share," the ministry added.
Nepal approved a political map of the country in June that included a region controlled by India. India rejected the map, saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump targets TikTok again
US, Poland deal for 1,000 troops
NZ Covid-19 outbreak grows
Biden blasts Trump for ‘abhorrent’ birther rhetoric on Harris
Abe vows not to repeat war on WW2 anniv
Queen Elizabeth pays tribute on Japan’s WW2 defeat
Democrats to elevate Biden-Harris at online Convention
Belarus leader appeals to Russia, faces growing opposition and new EU sanctions


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft