Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:53 AM
Returning Brits begin quarantine as second virus wave threatens Europe

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Aug 15: British holidaymakers returning home from parts of Europe began having to quarantine on Saturday under new restrictions, as a second wave of virus infections threatened more disruption and economic chaos on the continent.
The UK opted to remove France, the Netherlands, Malta and several other countries from its list of places exempt from self-isolation rules, sparking a rush for plane, train and ferry tickets by Britons desperate to get back before the 4am (0300 GMT) change.
All travellers arriving from the three countries -- as well as Monaco, and Caribbean island states Turks & Caicos and Aruba -- after the deadline must quarantine for 14 days.
French student Antoine, 23, cut short his holiday to rush back to Bristol, in southwestern England, where he is at university.
"I'm a waiter in a small cafe near college, I can't afford to spend 14 days in the house," he said at London's St Pancras railway station after arriving on a Eurostar train.
France is facing a resurgence of the disease that emerged in China late last year and has so far infected over 21 million people and killed more than 750,000 globally.
French authorities have reported more than 2,500 new cases on each of the past three days -- levels not seen since May.
Meanwhile Germany added most of Spain -- where cases have also surged in recent weeks -- to its list of regions from where arrivals must show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for two weeks.
Austria urged its citizens to return from popular Mediterranean destination Croatia before similar rules come into effect Monday, while Serbia introduced mandatory testing for travellers from four neighbouring countries.
And thousands of Albanians queued for miles in their cars at the Greek border before tougher entry requirements designed to brake mounting infections began.




The United States also said it was extending a ban on non-essential travel through border crossings with Canada and Mexico throughout most of September "to slow the spread" of the disease.
Britain's new quarantine rules, announced late Thursday, prompted a frenzied 36-hour scramble to get home. Eurotunnel, which operates a drive-on train service for cars through the Channel Tunnel, was fully booked Friday while some air fares from France to the UK were more than six times more expensive than normal.    -AFP


