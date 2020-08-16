Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:53 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

US loses Iran arms embargo bid; Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

NEW YORK, Aug 15: The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid "confrontation" over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehran.
In a U.N. Security Council vote, Russia and China opposed extending the weapons ban, which is due to expire in October under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain, while Washington and the Dominican Republic were the only yes votes.
"The Security Council's failure to act decisively in defence of international peace and security is inexcusable," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said in a statement after the vote that the result "once again shows that unilateralism receives no support and bullying will fail."
The United States could now follow through on a threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran using a provision in the nuclear deal, known as snapback, even though President Donald Trump abandoned the accord in 2018. Diplomats have said the United States could do this as early as next week, but would face a tough, messy battle.
"In the coming days, the United States will follow through on that promise to stop at nothing to extend the arms embargo," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in a statement.




Diplomats have said such a move would put the fragile nuclear deal further at risk because Iran would lose a major incentive for limiting its nuclear activities. Iran already has breached parts of the nuclear deal in response to the U.S. withdrawal from the pact and unilateral         sanctions.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump targets TikTok again
US, Poland deal for 1,000 troops
NZ Covid-19 outbreak grows
Biden blasts Trump for ‘abhorrent’ birther rhetoric on Harris
Abe vows not to repeat war on WW2 anniv
Queen Elizabeth pays tribute on Japan’s WW2 defeat
Democrats to elevate Biden-Harris at online Convention
Belarus leader appeals to Russia, faces growing opposition and new EU sanctions


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft