Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:52 AM
Tamim, Mustafizur to join individual training today

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Tamim, Mustafizur to join individual training today

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will start the individual training along with others as the third phase of the programme begins today (Sunday) at seven venues across the country.
Tamim and Mustafizur, who returned to Dhaka last week from Satkhira will start their practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Along with them, youngster Afif Hossain will also join for the first time in the programme, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in accordance with standard health protocol.
The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque Bijoy and female cricketers Sharmin Sultana, Sharmn Supta and other had already started practice at Mirpur.
Meanwhile, Rangpur Divisional Stadium is unveiled as the seventh venue in which women cricketers Sanjida Islam, Sobhana Mustary and Fargana Pinky will practice individually.
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Khulna Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi and Bogra Shaheed Chandu Stadium are the other venues.
The first phase of the individual training programme was held on July 19-27 while the second phase was from August 8-13. The BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players' health issue in aspect of the spread of the deadly virus despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries.
But after a virtual meeting with 35
players, the board decided to begin the individual training.     -BSS


