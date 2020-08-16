Video
Bangabandhu never bows down to injustice: Russel

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu never bows down to injustice: Russel

Bangabandhu never bows down to injustice: Russel

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, at a programme of National Mourning Day on Saturday, says that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu never bows down to injustice and always worked for the welfare of the Bengali people.
While speaking as the chief guest of National Mourning Day programme arranged by the Department of Youth Development, the Sate Minister said.
He said, "The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman worked his entire life to establish rights of Bengali nation and do well for the ill-fated people. He never tolerated any discrimination and never bowed down to any injustice."
"Bangabandhu was incarcerated for several times while fighting for the masses and had passed more than a decade in jail. He is an inspiration for the oppressed and ill-fated people of the world," says Mr Zahid.
The State Minister inaugurated a blood donation programme and attended prayer offer programme at the Department of Youth Development.
Before that the State Minister lays wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation at the Bangabandhu-residence at Dhanmondi in the morning.


