Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:52 AM
BCB finds no rational behind starting BPL, DPL now

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

India is going to start Indian Premier League (IPL) next month but in the UAE since to avoid players' health risk due to the pandemic. Sri Lanka postponed Lanka Premier League (LPM) announcing the dates. Considering the conditions Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also unwilling to start its domestic league.
"Hosting BPL and DPL is almost impossible in Bangladesh now," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon said to journalists on Saturday attending National Mourning Day's special prayer programme arranged at the BCB head quarter at Mirpur.
"India can't arrange an event like IPL at home. They will organise it abroad but players will not be able to come here at initial phases," he cited the example.
To explain their decision, BCB boss said, "Suppose I started the event with 20-30 negative (in Covid-19 tests) boys, but after starting games, they can be affected. I am negative today but who can assure that I may not be tested positive for Corona virus?"
The recent World Health Organization (WHO) report claimed Corona virus an airborne bug, which increase the fear of spread of the disease. Panon is aware of the fact. "It's now saying that the virus is airborne. It can drift on air so it can stay in the lifts or cars or even can enter into the doors. We therefore, need to be more careful in taking a decision," he described.
BCB president thinks that there are two preconditions to start leagues. "One is the betterments of corona situation in the country and the other is the availability of vaccines," he told.
"Some countries are trying to arrange cricket at home but nowhere have it started except in England. I don't think it is rational to welcome dangers showing unnecessary bravery," the chair of the apex body of Bangladesh cricket summed up.


