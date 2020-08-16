

Shakib to go to Sri Lanka under BCB's supervision: Papon

"Shakib will play for us soon after lifting the ban on him. We all are waiting eagerly for his comeback," BCB Head told to journalists on Saturday at Mirpur after joining a Special Prayers programme arranged by the Board in observance of the National Mourning Day.

Like others BCB boss also showed his concern on Shakib's fitness and practice. He said, "His fitness and practices are also some issues to keep in mind".

"To maintain things, he will continue practicing by himself. We are expecting that he will remain fit and join with us in Sri Lanka and play for the team," he hopped.

Nazmul, also a legislator, divulged their plans to help Shakib in making a smooth comeback in post-ban action. "We'll keep him under follow-up from now. He will be able to work with our coaches and physio individually following the instructions of the ICC. We shall take fitness test as well and tell him to go to Sri Lanka so that we can keep him under observation," he clarified.

He also requested journalist not to give him more coverage. "Do not give more coverage to him since he is under some postulates that he can't do anything relevant to the game that will bring media coverage for him," he advised.

Bangladesh national cricket team will leave Dhaka for Colombo on September 23 to play a three-match Test series commencing on October 24, which is the part of World Test Championship.















BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon expressed his keen interest to get Shakib Al Hasan with the team during Sri Lanka trip and informed that Shakib possibly will travel Sri Lanka with the team but conduct practices individually till October 29 so that BCB can observe his progress."Shakib will play for us soon after lifting the ban on him. We all are waiting eagerly for his comeback," BCB Head told to journalists on Saturday at Mirpur after joining a Special Prayers programme arranged by the Board in observance of the National Mourning Day.Like others BCB boss also showed his concern on Shakib's fitness and practice. He said, "His fitness and practices are also some issues to keep in mind"."To maintain things, he will continue practicing by himself. We are expecting that he will remain fit and join with us in Sri Lanka and play for the team," he hopped.Nazmul, also a legislator, divulged their plans to help Shakib in making a smooth comeback in post-ban action. "We'll keep him under follow-up from now. He will be able to work with our coaches and physio individually following the instructions of the ICC. We shall take fitness test as well and tell him to go to Sri Lanka so that we can keep him under observation," he clarified.He also requested journalist not to give him more coverage. "Do not give more coverage to him since he is under some postulates that he can't do anything relevant to the game that will bring media coverage for him," he advised.Bangladesh national cricket team will leave Dhaka for Colombo on September 23 to play a three-match Test series commencing on October 24, which is the part of World Test Championship.