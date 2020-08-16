Lighter vessel capsizes in Bay

CHATTOGRAM, Aug15: A lighter vessel, carrying 2,000 tonnes of raw sugar, capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Bhashanchar on saturday morning. All 12 crew of the vessel, MV City-14, were rescued by the crew of another lighter vessel which was passing through the area at that time.

The vessel owned by City Group was heading towards Narayanganj after loading the imported raw sugar from a mother vessel at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port, Mohammad Salim, deputy director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said.

The vessel sank at the entry point of Hatiya channel near Bhashanchar around 5:30am as water entered the engine room due to the heavy current in the Bay, the BIWTA official said. The master of the vessel somehow managed to drive it near the coast of Thengarchar area so that there is no disruption in vessel movement in the Hatiya channel in the Bay, said the deputy director.