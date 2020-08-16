Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
CMCH interns postpone indefinite strike for 60 hrs

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Aug 15: The interns at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) postponed their indefinite strike for 60 hours for National Mourning Day since 10:00am on Saturday.  
Tajwar Rahman Khan, Member Secretary of Internee Doctors Association told the Daily Observer that they postponed the strike, showing respect to the Father of the Nation.
The interns went on an indefinite strike from Thursday afternoon protesting against the attack on them by a rival group on the day. A total of 86 interns at CMCH went on an indefinite strike and demanded arrest of the attackers.
At least 5 doctors were injured in a factional clash in Chattogram Medical College Hostel on Thursday.
Meanwhile, police arrested 11 students of CMC on Friday night and the court later granted them bail.
According to Chawkbazar Police Station sources, two rival factions of CMC student league had locked in a clash at CMC Hostel at around 5:00pm on Thursday on a trifling matter. As a result, five of both factions were injured. Of them, Dr Osman Gani and Sani Hussain are now in Neuro surgery Ward of CMCH.
Sources said both the rival factions belong one to former Mayor and City AL General Secretary   AJM Nasiruddin and the other to Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel.
They also locked in a factional clash on July 12 last when the Deputy Education Minister visited CMCH.


