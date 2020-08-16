BPC picks Spanish firm as consultant





According to Energy Ministry sources, One Firm of Spain has already been selected by the BPC for appointment as consultant for conducting feasiblity study of the project.

A senior official of the energy ministry said the proposal, submitted to the ministry for approval in March, is likely to be approved by the current year.

Sources in the ministry said a total of 17 firms from home and abroad have submitted their proposals for conducting the feasibility study.

With the approval of the proposal, the BPC will go for a feasibility study on the construction of the second refinery with the capacity to process seven million tonnes of crude oil annually. BPC sources also said the decision for setting up the second refinery at Pyra had been taken at a meeting of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division held on July 5 in 2017. Besides, a feasibility study and front end engineering design will also complete soon for establishing the refinery with a Single Point Mooring (SPM). An SPM facilitates the transfer of crude oil from mother vessels to offshore tanks and then to onshore tanks. The SPM's main objective is to ensure the unloading of imported crude oil in a more efficient and time-saving manner.

In order to implement the project, the BPC has taken a decision to acquire one thousand acres of land.

Besides, the government has planned to build a second unit of Eastern Refinery Ltd, the sole oil refinery in the country, to stave off dependency on imported oil, but the expansion never took place.

The existing lone Eastern Refinery Limited was established in 1967 to meet the growing demand of petroleum products of the country. The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products including HSD (Diesel), HOBC (Octane), SKO (Kerosene), MS (Petrol), Furnace oil, Lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.









The BPC sources said the rate of demand of petroleum products in the country is increasing about 11 per cent annually. The sources also said, JP-1, kerosene (SKO), diesel, and petrol are only imported as finished products while all other products including the aforesaid products are produced in the ERL. Meanwhile, the Eastern Refinery Limited set up about 50 years back has lost its economic life, resulting in the decline of production.





