Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:51 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Khaleda’s birthday held sans ceremony

She turns 76

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Corresopndent

BNP on Saturday arranged a doa and milad mahfil seeking early recovery and long life of its chairperson Khaleda Zia on her 76th birthday.
Several hundred BNP leaders and activists gathered at their Nayapaltan central office and joined the programme.
Though the programme was arranged on the occasion of Khaleda's birthday, nothing was written about it in the banner as the party is apparently trying to avoid formally celebrating their party chief's birthday as it coincides with the National Mourning Day commemorating the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
It was written in the banner that the doa mahfil was meant for seeking early recovery of Khaled, salvation of the departed souls of party leaders and activists died of corona and other diseases and assuaging the sufferings of flood victims.
In a brief address, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged all to pray for the wellbeing of their ailing chairperson. Mentioning that Khaleda's role in establishing people's different rights, including the freedom of expression, he said, "She never left people, but stood beside them during their sorrows and woes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lighter vessel capsizes in Bay
Bangladesh Army distributing food to a physically challenged elderly man
CMCH interns postpone indefinite strike for 60 hrs
Russia starts Covid-19 vaccine production
BPC picks Spanish firm as consultant
Khaleda’s birthday held sans ceremony
Gonoshasthaya plasma centre opens
Judiciary working to establish rule of law inline with Bangabandhu’s dream: CJ


Latest News
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft