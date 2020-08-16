Khaleda’s birthday held sans ceremony





Several hundred BNP leaders and activists gathered at their Nayapaltan central office and joined the programme.

Though the programme was arranged on the occasion of Khaleda's birthday, nothing was written about it in the banner as the party is apparently trying to avoid formally celebrating their party chief's birthday as it coincides with the National Mourning Day commemorating the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It was written in the banner that the doa mahfil was meant for seeking early recovery of Khaled, salvation of the departed souls of party leaders and activists died of corona and other diseases and assuaging the sufferings of flood victims.

In a brief address, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged all to pray for the wellbeing of their ailing chairperson. Mentioning that Khaleda's role in establishing people's different rights, including the freedom of expression, he said, "She never left people, but stood beside them during their sorrows and woes.















BNP on Saturday arranged a doa and milad mahfil seeking early recovery and long life of its chairperson Khaleda Zia on her 76th birthday.Several hundred BNP leaders and activists gathered at their Nayapaltan central office and joined the programme.Though the programme was arranged on the occasion of Khaleda's birthday, nothing was written about it in the banner as the party is apparently trying to avoid formally celebrating their party chief's birthday as it coincides with the National Mourning Day commemorating the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.It was written in the banner that the doa mahfil was meant for seeking early recovery of Khaled, salvation of the departed souls of party leaders and activists died of corona and other diseases and assuaging the sufferings of flood victims.In a brief address, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged all to pray for the wellbeing of their ailing chairperson. Mentioning that Khaleda's role in establishing people's different rights, including the freedom of expression, he said, "She never left people, but stood beside them during their sorrows and woes.