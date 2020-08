A plasma and blood donation centre set up by Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was opened on Saturday.

Dr MA Khan, a professor of Dhaka Medical College's hematology department who leads the technical sub-committee on plasma therapy at the country's premier medical college, inaugurated the centre around 11:30am on the National Mourning Day commemorating the barbaric assassination of Bangabandhu. -UNB