Judiciary working to establish rule of law inline with Bangabandhu’s dream: CJ





If the litigants get justice within the shortest time from the judiciary it will fulfil the dream of the Father of the Nation because he gifted us a Constitution on December 16 in 1972, the Chief Justice said.

"We have to work towards what Bangabandhu envisioned for this country," the Chief Justice said during a virtual discussion programme organised by the Supreme Court judges committee at its auditorium on Saturday.

The Chief Justice said the nation solemnly remembers Bangabandhu, the greatest ever son of Bangladesh, with respect on his 45th death anniversary.

The Father of the Nation was such a great personality, which is not possible to describe with any adjective, he said.

Four of the judges of the Appellate and 28 of High Court division judges of the Supreme Court also delivered speeches at the programme.

Earlier, before the virtual discussion, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and judges of both the divisions paid homage and placed wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the judges' lounge.

After placing wreaths, the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and other judges stood in solemn silence for some time showing respect to the great leader.

Munajat was also offered conducted by Justice M Enayetur Rahim seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the August 15 carnage.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General office organised a separate discussion meeting on the day of national mourning day virtually.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam presided over the meeting while Deputy Attorney General Biswaju Debnath moderates the programme.

Among the law officer Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir, Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah, AKM Amin Uddin (Manik), Gias Uddin Ahmed, Bipul Bagmar and Amit Das Gupta participated in the programme.









The top state lawyers offered prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the Father of the Nation's family members.





