President hosts milad on National Mourning Day



President Abdul Hamid offering munajat at a doa mahfil at Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Saturday, on the National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo : Observer

The milad was held after the Asr prayers.

A special munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other family members, who faced martyrdom on the fateful August 15 in 1975.

Family members of the President, secretary of the religious affairs ministry, secretaries concerned, civil and military officials and employees of the President palace attended the milad-mahfil and doa-munajat.









Bangabhaban Jame Masjid Pesh Imam Maulana Muhammad Saiful Kabir conducted the munajat. -UNB





