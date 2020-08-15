BD expects US, Canada will send killers of Bangabandhu





After knowing the location of the killers, the whereabouts of Rashed Chowdhury in the United States and Noor Chowdhury in Canada, the Foreign Ministry and the Law Ministry have been deeply engaged with the US and the Canadian authorities to bring back these two absconding murderers.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen repeatedly said that it will be possible

to bring back the rest of the killers to execute the verdict during the 'Mujib Borsho.'

In a discussion meeting the Foreign Minister said the diplomatic efforts will continue to get the two killers back before the celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.

"We're still hopeful," said the Foreign Minister, explaining the legal complications regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has asked the Bangladesh missions abroad to involve Bangladeshi expatriates living in different countries to identify fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Alongside with the government initiative in diplomatic channels, we are trying to involve all expatriate Bangladeshis to be vigilant to identify and give us information about three other convicted killers thus they could be able to support us in this regard," a senior official of the Foreign ministry told the daily Observer on Friday.

On January 27 in 2010, the government hanged six of the convicts including Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, and Mohiuddin Ahmed. Another convict, Aziz Pasha, met a natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001. Recently the government bought back Abdul Mazed and execute the court verdict.

Majed was on the run for nearly two-and-a-half decades to evade justice. Majed had been hiding in India's West Bengal for the past 23 years and returned to Bangladesh on March this year.

On November 19 in 2009, the Supreme Court upheld a High Court verdict, confirming capital punishment for 12 people, including the six, for killing the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.

However, of the five absconders, the government knows the whereabouts of Rashed Chowdhury in the United States and Noor Chowdhury in Canada but the whereabouts of Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, and Moslehuddin Khan are yet to be determined.

"We are trying to bring all five fugitive killers of Bangabandhu back to the country. We will continue our efforts until all five are brought back and their [death] sentences executed," Law Mminister Anisul Huq told this correspondent on Friday evening.

The Law Minister said killer Rashed Chowdhury has obtained political asylum in the USA.

"We are observing the current situation regarding Rashed Chowdhury and having discussion in this regard," he said.

Anisul also said another killer, Nur Chowdhury, is in hiding in Canada.









Nur Chowdhury in an application has told the Canadian government that the court concerned in Bangladesh has sentenced him to death in a case, Anisul said.

"There is a law in Canada under which that country does not send any accused to such a country where he or she has been sentenced to death, and on that basis, the Canadian government has allowed Nur Chowdhury to live there," the Minister said.

"We sought relevant papers from the Canada government to know on what reasons Nur Chowdhury requested political asylum and on which grounds the Canada government has approved his prayer. The Canadian government has replied that they cannot give the papers to Bangladesh government under their privacy act. Then we engaged a lawyer and appealed to the court concerned in Canada. The court said the Canadian government can provide the papers to Bangladesh government," he said.

