

Working to ensure rights, justice for all: PM

"Some derailed members of Bangladesh Army and some high rankings were there, who were involved in this conspiracy (of killing Bangabandhu with his family members)," she said without naming anyone.

The Prime Minister was addressing a Milad and Doa Mahfil arranged at Social Services Department joining from Ganobhabn through a video conferencing.

The Social Services Department arranged the special Milad and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

Sheikh Hasina said that military secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Colonel Jamil Uddin Ahmad, was

the member of Army and her brother Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal was the running officer of Army. Both were killed brutally.

She mentioned that her younger brother Sheikh Russell was only 10 years at then. His dream was to join Army.

"But the cruelty of the fate is he (Russell) was killed brutally by the members of Army. I'm still searching the answer what was his guilt, I don't know what was his crime was," she said.

The Prime Minister said that the killers were awarded by the then governments through posting them (killers) in various lucrative posts.

"I want to make changes to that system. We are always alert so that people of the country could stay safe, lead a beautiful life and there will be justice established where all people will enjoy their rights," she said.

In this connection, she recalled that after the killing seeking justice for the killing was barred through enacting infamous indemnity ordinance.

Sheikh Hasina elaborated Aug 15 killing saying greatest Bangali of all times Bangabandhu, Bangamata Fazilatunnessa, and most of their family members were assassinated.

In an emotionally charged voice, Sheikh Hasina said her younger sister and she herself could not file case against the killers and even could not demand justice.

'Materialising Bangabandhu's dreams'

The Prime Minister pledged to stay beside those who are lagging behind including the orphans and distressed children to ensure their life and livelihoods meaningful.

In this regard, she called upon all concerned to work with honesty, dedication and integrity to this end.

Sheikh Hasina said the government is working round the clock for the welfare of the people of all sections to materialise dreams of Bangabandhu.

The Prime Minister also urged all concerned to stand beside the people like orphans, elderly people, autistic and disabled persons as well as those who are still lagging behind.

Spelling out steps of her government for the welfare of the orphans, Sheikh Hasina said various training and vocational education programmes have been undertaken so that they can stand on their own feet.

She clarified that orphans should not think like they do not have parents or guardians, rather the government stands beside them to ensure their better livelihood.

In this regard, the Prime Minister also mentioned previously introduced "Shanti Nibash" for the aged people saying this project will be reintroduced in the days ahead.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan and senior Officials of the Ministry of Social Welfare and its various departments also attended the programme.

Ahead of the National Mourning Day, a special munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other members of his family who were martyred on the black night of August 15, 1975.

Prayers were also held seeking good health and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and the nation. -UNB





























