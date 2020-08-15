

Homage to Father of the Nation

This year is also the centenary anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the country's independence, was brutally assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.

Bangabandhu's daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were abroad at that time.

Like previous years, the government, ruling Awami League and different political and socio-cultural organizations chalked out programmes to pay homage to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom.

However, this year all programmes will be held by maintaining social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The nation started observing the month of mourning from August 1, recalling the most brutal killing in the history and renewing the pledge to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty.

As part of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast atop the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices.

Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Road No 32, Dhanmondi in the capital and a munajat will be offered there at 6.30 am.

Wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu's martyred family members and other martyrs of August 15 at Banani Graveyard in the city at 7.30 am.

A delegation of AL central committee will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:00am and offer prayer seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.

To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajat will be offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayer while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes in observance of the National Mourning Day. Newspapers will publish special supplements on the occasion.

Specially designed posters on the National Mourning Day will be displayed at important public places and educational institutions reminding the black chapter of the country's history.

District and upazila administrations will draw up their respective programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, marking the National Mourning Day maintaining social distancing. The government officials will join the programmes at district and upazila levels.

District councils and municipalities will join the programmes to be organized by the district and upazila administrations while city corporations, municipalities and union parishads will also take programmes to observe the National Mourning Day.

Bangladesh missions abroad will hoist the national flag at half-mast and organize discussions to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken up programmes on a limited scale.

The program includes hoisting national and party flags at half-mast and hoisting black flags at Bangabandhu Bhaban and party central office at sunrise.

The national and party flags will be hoisted atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and central party office including all party offices across the country at sunrise.

AL leaders will pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman at 8:00am by placing wreathes at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Road No 32, Dhanmondi.

AL Dhaka city units and all associate bodies of AL will also pay homage to Bangabandhu by maintaining health guidelines at 8:45am.



























The nation is set to observe the National Mourning Day today to mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.This year is also the centenary anniversary of the Father of the Nation.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the country's independence, was brutally assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.Bangabandhu's daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were abroad at that time.Like previous years, the government, ruling Awami League and different political and socio-cultural organizations chalked out programmes to pay homage to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom.However, this year all programmes will be held by maintaining social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the country.The nation started observing the month of mourning from August 1, recalling the most brutal killing in the history and renewing the pledge to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty.As part of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast atop the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices.Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Road No 32, Dhanmondi in the capital and a munajat will be offered there at 6.30 am.Wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu's martyred family members and other martyrs of August 15 at Banani Graveyard in the city at 7.30 am.A delegation of AL central committee will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:00am and offer prayer seeking eternal peace of his departed soul.To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajat will be offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayer while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship.Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes in observance of the National Mourning Day. Newspapers will publish special supplements on the occasion.Specially designed posters on the National Mourning Day will be displayed at important public places and educational institutions reminding the black chapter of the country's history.District and upazila administrations will draw up their respective programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, marking the National Mourning Day maintaining social distancing. The government officials will join the programmes at district and upazila levels.District councils and municipalities will join the programmes to be organized by the district and upazila administrations while city corporations, municipalities and union parishads will also take programmes to observe the National Mourning Day.Bangladesh missions abroad will hoist the national flag at half-mast and organize discussions to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken up programmes on a limited scale.The program includes hoisting national and party flags at half-mast and hoisting black flags at Bangabandhu Bhaban and party central office at sunrise.The national and party flags will be hoisted atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and central party office including all party offices across the country at sunrise.AL leaders will pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman at 8:00am by placing wreathes at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Road No 32, Dhanmondi.AL Dhaka city units and all associate bodies of AL will also pay homage to Bangabandhu by maintaining health guidelines at 8:45am.