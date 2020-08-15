|
Farhana Beethi, a Pastry & bakery chef, is always passionate about cooking. She said, "After completing my post graduation from Marketing Department, I started my carrier in cooking sector because I want to follow my passion. In future, I would like to see myself as the first female executive chef in Bangladesh."
Bread Malai Roll
Ingredients:
Bread 6/7 pieces
Liquid Milk 1cup
powder milk 1/2 cup
condensed milk half cup
saffron 2/3 pinch
Kheer 1cup
brown sugar 2tsp
condensed milk half cup
saffron 2/3 pinch
crashed pistachio 4tsp
Method:
1. First of all, take the bread and put some kheer in this bread & roll it & keep a side.
2. Then boil 1 cup milk & 1/2 cup powder milk into it stir it properly. Put 1/2 cup condensed milk some saffron & pistachio crashed...
3. Then take all bread in a plate
4. And poured the mixture on it. Serve it after cool.
Chocolate Chips Brownies
Ingredients:
1cup of flour
1cup cocoa powder
1tbsp vanilla essence
2 eggs
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 pinch of salt
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup butter (room temperature)
Method:
1. Combine the brown sugar, eggs, and butter and add the cocoa powder, salt and vanilla essence whisk it until all of them well combined.
2. Add the flour and chocolate chips in batches and fold the batter until you don't find any lumps.
3. Use a brownie pan or a sheet baking pan pour into the batter in the pan then preheat the oven at 180 degree for 10minutes and bake not more than 25min.
4. When brownie has cooled completely, cut it and serve.