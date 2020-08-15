

Bread Malai Roll



Ingredients:

Bread 6/7 pieces

Liquid Milk 1cup

powder milk 1/2 cup

condensed milk half cup

saffron 2/3 pinch

Kheer 1cup

brown sugar 2tsp

crashed pistachio 4tsp



Method:

1. First of all, take the bread and put some kheer in this bread & roll it & keep a side.

2. Then boil 1 cup milk & 1/2 cup powder milk into it stir it properly. Put 1/2 cup condensed milk some saffron & pistachio crashed...

3. Then take all bread in a plate

4. And poured the mixture on it. Serve it after cool.









Chocolate Chips Brownies

1cup of flour

1cup cocoa powder

1tbsp vanilla essence

2 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 pinch of salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup butter (room temperature)



1. Combine the brown sugar, eggs, and butter and add the cocoa powder, salt and vanilla essence whisk it until all of them well combined.

2. Add the flour and chocolate chips in batches and fold the batter until you don't find any lumps.

3. Use a brownie pan or a sheet baking pan pour into the batter in the pan then preheat the oven at 180 degree for 10minutes and bake not more than 25min.

Farhana Beethi, a Pastry & bakery chef, is always passionate about cooking. She said, "After completing my post graduation from Marketing Department, I started my carrier in cooking sector because I want to follow my passion. In future, I would like to see myself as the first female executive chef in Bangladesh."