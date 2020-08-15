

Rainy Roof promises unique dining experience

Entrances to the 11th floor begin with a fountain and a garden patio extending to the entire restaurant. The lovely view of the sunset from the rooftop garden is worth a view in our busy lives. Drops of rain while surrounded by green plants would do the absolute justice to the wonderful name of the restaurant.

The restaurant provides three sections of beautifully decorated rooftop spaces for barista, kebab and fine-dine. Live kitchens in the barista and kebab are likely to put the moods to relax in an instance.

Rainy Roof promises unique dining experience

He added: "Our top priorities are to ensure hygiene to fight against the ongoing pandemic, making our guests feel safe. We would like to extend our invitation to everyone, especially those who are bored at home, to visit our safe and relaxing environment to grab some food and a cup of coffee or cocktails to relieve themselves from the monotonous lives."

Four internationally certified chefs have orchestrated the menu to bring the best of nature on a platter for providing an authentic gastronomic experience.

The menu contains seafood, arabic flavor kebab, continental and varieties of dessert items including tropical smoothies, milkshakes, mocktails, ice cream and different types of coffee.

Seafood falls under the chefs' favourite, that are served with three special sauces. The chef-recommended picks from the seafood menu are Pomfred Grill with Bread/Basmoti and Grilled Tiger Prawns.

Rainy Roof promises unique dining experience

The restaurant is currently only offering a la carte menu, party-booking and catering services.

Rainy Roof Restaurant & Café is a sister concern of Rain Roof Limited. It is stretched over an area of 6,000 square feet with a seating capacity of 250 guests. A total of 18 staff members are standby to ensure top-class customer satisfaction.

More information about the restaurant can be obtained from their social media page, www.facebook.com/Rainyroof.

















Taking up challenges is a child's play for any restaurant with a team of skilled chefs and mouth watering dishes for people from all walks of life. Rainy Roof & Café is set to embark its journey with challenges defying the might of coronavirus pandemic. The multi-cuisine restaurant with café corner will welcome food-lovers from August 14, on Friday at Karwan Bazar.Entrances to the 11th floor begin with a fountain and a garden patio extending to the entire restaurant. The lovely view of the sunset from the rooftop garden is worth a view in our busy lives. Drops of rain while surrounded by green plants would do the absolute justice to the wonderful name of the restaurant.The restaurant provides three sections of beautifully decorated rooftop spaces for barista, kebab and fine-dine. Live kitchens in the barista and kebab are likely to put the moods to relax in an instance.We created this beautiful environment for our guests to feel relaxed and worry free from their busy lives, said Abdur Rahim, managing director of the restaurant.He added: "Our top priorities are to ensure hygiene to fight against the ongoing pandemic, making our guests feel safe. We would like to extend our invitation to everyone, especially those who are bored at home, to visit our safe and relaxing environment to grab some food and a cup of coffee or cocktails to relieve themselves from the monotonous lives."Four internationally certified chefs have orchestrated the menu to bring the best of nature on a platter for providing an authentic gastronomic experience.The menu contains seafood, arabic flavor kebab, continental and varieties of dessert items including tropical smoothies, milkshakes, mocktails, ice cream and different types of coffee.Seafood falls under the chefs' favourite, that are served with three special sauces. The chef-recommended picks from the seafood menu are Pomfred Grill with Bread/Basmoti and Grilled Tiger Prawns.Other popular dishes include Hyderabadi Biryani with Garlic Naan/Chapati, Beef Achari with Chinigura, Butter Chicken with Basil Rice, Chicken Jhal Fry with Plain Rice and Rainy Roof Signature dishes.The restaurant is currently only offering a la carte menu, party-booking and catering services.Rainy Roof Restaurant & Café is a sister concern of Rain Roof Limited. It is stretched over an area of 6,000 square feet with a seating capacity of 250 guests. A total of 18 staff members are standby to ensure top-class customer satisfaction.More information about the restaurant can be obtained from their social media page, www.facebook.com/Rainyroof.