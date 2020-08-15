Video
Bishwo Rang Didi 2020

Bishwo Rang is one of the most prominent fashion houses in Bangladesh. It created its own niche in the fashion world by constantly giving dresses with unique style.  In these 25 years, Bishwo Rang also has gifted many talented models to the fashion world of Bangladesh by organizing various events. Those, who are consistently illuminating the media arena of this country with their own talents. The online reality show 'Sharad Saje Bishwo rang's Didi-2020' is going to be started for the 5th time in that series. Girls of any age, any religion from any part of the country can participate in this competition. Send photos and videos of Sharad Saje with biodata to [email protected] There is no fee to register. The last time to send pictures and videos in Sharad Saje is September 4. Prominent media personalities of Bangladesh will be the judges in the online reality show. So, Send your photos and videos in Sharad Saje today and become 'bishwo Rang's Didi-2020'
For all the details you can visit webpage: www.bishworang.com.


