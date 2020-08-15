

Practising self-care during the time of uncertainty

The phrase 'self-care' gets thrown around a lot, especially in social media and this term has been often associated with something 'luxurious.' In short, there are a lot of misconceptions about this term such as having a spa day, getting your hair done, or going to a very fanciful restaurant to eat. However, self-care is a lot more than that and it can be described as the act of intentionally engaging in habits and behaviors that support your well-being. I feel that self-care is knowing your own needs and taking care of yourself at the most fundamental levels.

I find the following tips or pointers very useful and they are very easy to apply in our daily lives.

Making small and purposeful efforts:

Self-care does not mean bringing big changes into your life or doing things alone. It is about making small efforts to feel livelier such as making your bed as soon as you get up in the morning and tidying up your space before going to bed at night. Planning your routine properly so that you can get enough sleep at night and spending time with the people that make your life joyful. In short, doing purposeful acts that do not make life monotonous.

As we have been spending a lot of time at home, we need to be conscious of our eating rituals. It is wise to start planning healthy meals that contain a lot of vitamin C instead of reaching for sugary snacks. We need to focus on adding leafy greens to our meal plans and consuming seasonal fruits. It is crucial at this moment to do regular exercise. Going out for a quick walk or freehand exercise at home can be much helpful. Small efforts such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator and taking a few minutes to stretch can do wonders for our physical health.

Taking a 'breather':

If we look at the positive side, this lockdown has given us the chance to take a pause. When we become fearful or tensed, our nervous system reacts as if we are encountering some kind of threat. Therefore, instead of getting lost under the pressure, we can take a breather by practising meditation. It can be a five minutes breathing exercise or a guided meditation practice. Most of us are working from home so setting a boundary around working hours can be helpful to keep personal and professional life separate. Moreover, we need to be mindful of the news that we are receiving from social media as well as other sources.

Appreciating the simple pleasures:

" I'm beginning to recognize that real happiness isn't something large and looming on the horizon ahead but something small, numerous and already here. The smile of someone you love, a decent breakfast, the warm sunset, your little everyday joys all lined up in a row"

We are often so busy that we do not stop or take a pause to appreciate the basic pleasures of our life such as planting a tree or a flower, sipping our morning tea or coffee slowly, or enjoy the sunset or sunrise. It is the appropriate time for us to be mindful and appreciative of life. We can start by reading the books that have been left on our nightstand or do the tasks that we have planned to complete. Moreover, we can extend our generosity to the underprivileged people who have been the worst sufferer.

This crisis can encourage us to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Focusing on how to be the best version of ourselves and be happier will motivate us to be kinder to ourselves and others. Thus, in order to be physically and mentally strong and improve our quality of life, we should embrace the tradition of practising self-care in our day to day life.

Written by Ayman Anika is a student of Daffodil International University in Literature& Language department















