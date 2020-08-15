Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 15 August, 2020, 4:58 AM
latest Nation observes National Mourning Day today      
Home Women's Own

BTEA Women’s Standing Committee’s 1st meeting held

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Women’s Own Desk

The first general meeting of the BTEA Women's Standing Committee was held at the office of Bangladesh Tourism Explorers Association-BTEA on August 12.




The meeting was chaired by Hasina Ansar Nahar, Chairperson of BTEA Women's Standing Committee and conducted by EC Operation Sharmin Islam of BTEA Women's Standing Committee.
Co-chairmen Shammi Sharmin, Zakia Jahan Rupa, Fauzia Tazreen Dola, Samsun Nahar Ahmed Mita, Morsheda Akhter Parveen, Sadia Anjum, Roxana Kabir Adila. And Shiuli Begum Shila, Kaniz Runa, Rabia Basri Liza, Sonali Akter Polly, Nurunnahar Mau, Afrida Shamima Nasrin Poppy were also present in the meeting.
The decisions taken at the meeting are that BTEA Women's Standing Committees will be formed in seven divisions of the country in phases. And later the committee will be expanded to the famous districts of the country. She also expressed her determination to work together for the success of BETA.
However Get Together and Gunijan reception of BETA will be held on September 11 this year. BTEA Advisor Mokhlesur Rahman, BTEA Chairman Shahidul Islam Sagar, Vice Chairman Masudul Hasan Zaidi, Zahidur Rahman Shaon, Director Kishore Raihan, Kawsar Aziz and Russell Haider were present as guests in the general meeting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BTEA Women’s Standing Committee’s 1st meeting held
ITC announces business support directory for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
Barriers women entrepreneurs have to overcome
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira’s memory with Bangabandhu
Selina Akhter: Tale of a C-19 frontline fighter
Pedicure at home with ease
Subhra releases new Rabindra Sangeet album
Underprivileged people is getting support from Mobile Hospital


Latest News
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Case filed over murder of three children at Jashore Child Development Centre
Low over Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Putin calls for emergency Iran summit to decrease tensions
Murder of three inmates: Jashore CDC supervisor suspended
US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption
Malaysian economy shrinks most in more than 20 years
Most Read News
Pakistan-Bangladesh: Time to reconcile, rebuild and resurge
Vikram Doraiswami next Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Changing face of America: A Biden-Harris ticket
Meherpur-2 MP Shahiduzzaman, wife, sons contract coronavirus
Major Sinha murder case's IO changed
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
'You're my most near and dear ones,' PM tells orphans
A 30-day trip ends after 154 days
25pc of accused are journalists under Digital Security Act: BNP
Officials among 10 taken to custody over Jashore Development Centre deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft