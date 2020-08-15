BTEA Women’s Standing Committee’s 1st meeting held













The meeting was chaired by Hasina Ansar Nahar, Chairperson of BTEA Women's Standing Committee and conducted by EC Operation Sharmin Islam of BTEA Women's Standing Committee.

Co-chairmen Shammi Sharmin, Zakia Jahan Rupa, Fauzia Tazreen Dola, Samsun Nahar Ahmed Mita, Morsheda Akhter Parveen, Sadia Anjum, Roxana Kabir Adila. And Shiuli Begum Shila, Kaniz Runa, Rabia Basri Liza, Sonali Akter Polly, Nurunnahar Mau, Afrida Shamima Nasrin Poppy were also present in the meeting.

The decisions taken at the meeting are that BTEA Women's Standing Committees will be formed in seven divisions of the country in phases. And later the committee will be expanded to the famous districts of the country. She also expressed her determination to work together for the success of BETA.

