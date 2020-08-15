

Barriers women entrepreneurs have to overcome

Utilizing communication: In one's career, one meets people of many classes and professions. The network was formed by maintaining contact with them. The overall cooperation of these familiar quarters must be taken. Women need to be in touch with such experienced counselors and well-wishers. They will give advice on resolving various business related issues. The women entrepreneurs need to know how to utilize these networks.

Fundraising: Women face many obstacles in the workplace. Starting a business and investing in it is a big deal. It is quite easy for man to raise fund for investing to any business but in the case of women it is difficult. So women have to manage some funds in different ways. Lack of people to follow: Famous people become role models to businessmen around the world. For women, it is also tough because there there is a dearth of women who can be imitated and remembered. However, women should work in areas where they are skilled and interested. Experience, skills and familiarity are required to build up.

Inexperience to succeed in everything: Women usually go ahead by facing various obstacles. So they do not have the experience to succeed in all the work. In addition to their careers, they have to face judgment on how they are raising children or managing their families. Women are under a lot of pressure. In this case, you need to understand which is most important to you. It is possible to take the business forward with all the management of personal life.

Fear of success: Fear of failure works in everyone. Again, the fear of success also grips many. Women in particular often think, if you succeed in the initial work, how will you cope with the next task? This fear does not lead to business expansion. Basically the reason for this unfounded fear needs to be found out. You have to learn to think of yourself as a businessman. Make sure others look at you the same way.

Chairman, Bangladesh Tourism Explorers Association - BTEA

























