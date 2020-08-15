

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira’s memory with Bangabandhu

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira shared some memories with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu established the "Girls Guide Association" in fresh way to guide teenage girls develop the leadership skill, patriotism and inspire them for modern education. He also established Bangladesh Mahila Samity and opened branches of the Samity in every district.

Bangabandhu wanted the practice of student politics in colleges and universities and let the students contest in the student parliament elections. In post-Independence era, in 1972, at the critical moment of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), all the female students except one or two members of Eden College joined Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD).

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira stated that, "I overcame many obstacles and reorganized Chhatra League under my leadership. I had the good fortune to receive Bangabandhu's blessings.

Bangabandhu has always been the leader of the oppressed, downtrodden and exploited people. In this context, I had a memory. He was always kept him engaged for the rights of the people of this country. He not only spoke for the rights of women in Bangla but also for the rights of the oppressed and downtrodden. At the end of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference in Algeria in 1973, I along with the Eden College Chhatra League members went to Resident of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi No 32 to meet with his and said him we had a slogan 'Revolution-Revolution'--"Are you in favour for oppressed?

Bangabandhu said haven't you heard my speech in NAM? I said I heard it but I want to hear it from you again. Bangabandhu said that the world today is divided into two parts, rulers and ruled. I am in favor of oppressed. Then I said to Bangabandhu, if I give a slogan, will you hold a slogan with us? Bangabandhu said yes. Then I give the slogan "Revolution Revolution". In tune with my slogan, Bangabandhu said, "Revolution of oppressed". I remember the greatest Bangali of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I am grateful to Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, from whom I got the motherly affection and also my gratitude to Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal who helped me in organizational work. I also got the blessings from Bangabandhu's daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana and finally reached in this stage. My earnest gratitude towards them also.

Bangabandhu had a pre-arranged programme at the convocation ceremony of Dhaka University on 15 August 1975. I was also supposed to be present at the event. Two / three days before the convocation, I went to Dhanmondi No. 32 to meet Kamal Bhai for guidance. When I reached the gate of Bangabandhu, Dhanmondi No. 32, house, the leader waved to me and left for the office. Then I entered the house and found out that Kamal Bhai had gone for practice in Abhani ground. As soon as I came out of the house, I saw Bangabandhu's car at the gate. Bangabandhu's Chief Security Officer Mohiuddin Bhai got out of the car and told me, Indira, Indira, come quickly, the leader has come back from Dhanmondi 27 for you.

Mohiuddin bhai told me that Bangabandhu asked did Indira come to meet me? But Mohiuddin bhai was unaware of that. Bangabandhu then told him to turn the car. Mohiuddin bhai was stunned upon hearing this. I was also shocked and ran towards Bangabandhu and greeted him. A president, a prime minister and the father of the nation came back for a small worker like me. Such a worker-friendly leader like Bangabandhu is rare in the whole world. Did I know that this would be my last meeting with Bangabandhu?

Fazilatunnesa Indira Firstly protested the heinous killing of the father of the nation and brought out a procession. Therefore she was banned from all educational institution for 10 years.

The progress of women in this country was initiated by the father of the nation and he did wonder in just three and a half years. The heinous killing of Bangabandhu began the rot and stopped the progress of the country as well as the women empowerment.

Long after this, Bangabandhu's daughter Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumed the power and empower women, who are the half of the population, in economically, socially and politically as per the philosophy of Bangabandhu.

Bangabandhu loved to play with children. I have a happy memory with Bangabandhu in this regard. One day I went to Ganobhaban to meet Bangabandhu. Alam Bhai who was the chief photographer of Bangabandhu told me that Bangabandhu won't meet with me today.

Upon hearing this, I started feeling bad. Then I said to Alam bhai that "Would I leave here without meeting Bangabandhu." After a while, Alam Bhai called me to Bangabandhu's office and told me that in one condition I can meet Bangabandhu and that I have to find out Bangabandhu to meet him. I started feeling bad again but I didn't give up the hopes. I started searching Bangabandhu and I searched everywhere but I didn't find out him. After sometimes, as I looked at the curtain of the door, I saw the feet of Bangabandhu and realized he was hiding behind the curtain. As soon as I saw Bangabandhu, I shouted loudly, I got him, I got him. I can't express in words how happy I was that day to find Bangabandhu. The greatest Bangali of all time put his hand on my head and said, 'You are really intelligent.' Bangabandhu had such an immense love for children. This is an invaluable memory of my life. The memory is always close to my heart. I will never forget it.



























