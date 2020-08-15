

Mimir Noteboi (Mimi's notebook)

Analogous to people's daily lives are the words scribbled down in her notebook - quite realistically repetitive and infrequently whimsical. This book, having a page count below a hundred, qualifies for the genre- Novella, and is difficult to summarize. Clearly, the premise itself can leave anyone into oblivion, as it doesn't provide people with a specific expectation. Speaking based on experience: oblivion is the best starting point for this book. Just pick it up!

Bangla being my first language, my entrance in the realm of books had started with the exploration of Bangla literature. There are a lot of books I enjoyed reading, a lot of those made to my "recommended" list. Growing up, I gradually developed a passion for reading through the books of Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, enjoyed knowing about the experiments of Professor Shonku, experienced abrupt shiver reading the delineation of then abject social condition of people of lower socio-economic class of Bengal penned by Sarat Chandra, found myself bewildered with multiple possible interpretations of each story curated in Golpoguccho, found myself laughing and yelling "where's the ending? is that all?" after finishing every Humayun Ahmed's book, and the list emotions I felt goes on. What I didn't find anywhere in the world of Bengali literature is me and myself - a young adult from middle-class or upper-middle-class Bangladeshi family. There are books written for children wherein the children don't even sound like the children I see around, books written for teenagers whose lives surprisingly are just like those of children but have a better diction although still don't sound like a Bangladeshi teenager. I can't even name a single book with an accurate representation of Bangladeshi children and young adults, neither can my avid reader friends.









Obviously, there are many books suitable for teenage minds, Chader Pahar, Feluda series, for instance. But those are the ones which reflect lives and adventures of the sort which barely crosses the border of fairy-tale. Hence, those are enjoyable if and only if I'm prepared beforehand to dive into another fictional world. The adventures the portrayed characters go on, no matter how well-crafted is the constant generation gap or how enjoyable the storytelling is, sound quite quixotic. A much needed clarification is that the traits mentioned don't make the books bad.

But what makes this book a standout is the fact that the central character speaks like a Bangladeshi young adult - that the entire family sounds like a typical Bangladeshi family. With all that being said, it should be made clear that the effect of the book can be ephemeral for many, for it is not a classic. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to claim that it's no less than a pioneer of the Young Adult genre, written by a Bangladeshi, for Bangladeshi teenagers and actually depicts the image it gives the expectation of.



Mimi, a girl of 19 or 20 years of age, loves adding entries to her notebook, although with several irregular breaks. People she cares about are countable: Mr. Mojnu, her father; Ms. Naiara, her mother; Himi and Rimi; her two sisters; and Timi, her brother. The entire family is similar to any arbitrarily picked up stereotypical middle class or upper-middle-class Dhakaiya family. Living with them and growing up in the stratum they belong to have made Mimi a part of a plethora of anecdotes, some of which are signal, while some are trivial. Nonetheless, much of what happens in Mimi's daily life gets a place in her notebook.

The reviewer is a sophomore of Anthropology Department, BRAC University