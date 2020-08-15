



Myanmar and Us



A lot of what we do in our daily lives happens without conscious thought. This leads to both good and bad habits. With practice, it requires no thinking. An area of the brain called the striatum packages the habit and sends out the necessary signals to enact the movement. We don't have to focus on the task, leaving spare brain power for other things.



Habits are like running on autopilot. You don't have to think consciously about brushing your teeth, going out of your home and walking down the road. These are habitual behaviours. Habits end up ruling our lives, but for an excellent reason too.



In fact, almost half the behaviours we adopt in any given situation are habitual (Wendy Wood, University of Southern California). Acceptance in society - and the benefits from cooperation - are gained by adhering to the unwritten rules. Copying and imitating happen without conscious thought.



The downside of habits we want to stop is that simply wanting to stop won't help. Nail biting or having a cigarette at the tea shop are examples. Habits are unconscious impulses, hard-wired into our brains. In times of stress and exhaustion we fall back more on our habits, whether good or bad. People also tend to turn to their strongest habits. There are personality factors: a tendency to risk taking can lead to unwelcome habits.



Most of our long-term goals go against what our bodies and minds were evolved to do. Our minds were evolved to scan the horizon for immediate danger and opportunity. This didn't include planning for the arrival of Covid-19, or when it arrived, to give up on smoking because smoking can increase the severity of the virus.



Knowledge isn't necessarily power. Tobacco kills more than 80 lakh people each year (WHO fact sheet, 26 July 2019). Our brains and that of all organisms are wired to prioritise the present over potential future risks. Historically, this was essential for survival.



Now what about smoking and Covid-19? The WHO says, "Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to Covid-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness." ... "Conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia." (24 March 2020)

The coronavirus Covid-19 attaches to the receptor protein ACE2 on the surface of our cells to gain entry to them. The cells in the nose, lungs and gut carry this protein. It is possible that variations in how much of this protein people have may help explain why some are more likely to die from Covid-19. Tobacco smoke appears to cause lung cells to produce more ACE2.

When Leung and her colleagues at the University of British Columbia in Canada looked at lung tissue samples from volunteers, they found that the cells of smokers and those with lung disorders, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) make much more ACE2 (medRxiv, doi.org/dqx2). This may explain why these people are more likely to have severe Covid-19 infections, says Leung. "If you ever needed another reason to stop smoking, this would be it," she says.



So, if you smoke and put yourself at greater risk of developing severe disease from the Covid-19 virus (as stated by UK government public health advisory) and put those around you exposed to secondhand smoke, including children, at increased risk, why do people carry on smoking? People with conditions like cardiovascular disease and cancer (some caused by smoking) may also be at a higher risk of Covid-19 complications.



Shouldn't all smoking MPs stand up and publicly announce they are giving up smoking to set up an example for others? In fact, shouldn't every smoker who censures the government's response to Covid-19 or condemns others who break lockdown/social distancing rules, do the same? Alas, it's easy to blame other people's habits before changing our own.



The problem with smoking tobacco is that it's more than just a habit. Nicotine dependency is drug dependency, and smokers are drug addicts. Nicotine is ferociously addictive. Smokers aren't dying of ignorance. They understand the harm the habit does to their health. It doesn't matter that smoking is virtually certain to either kill or damage the smoker and those around them, and there are religious edicts against such self-harm.



Burning tobacco gives off around 4,000 compounds. Researchers know at least 60 of these cause cancer. Cigarette smoke also contains carbon monoxide, which reduces the blood's ability to carry oxygen and so puts a strain on smokers' hearts and lungs.



Confronted with a painful truth, many people go into denial mode. In Myanmar I met a Bangladeshi worker from Mymensingh. I observed how he was a regular smoker. One morning, I asked him if he was afraid of Covid-19. After an affirmative response, I queried why he was smoking when the WHO recommends people to stop. He smugly replied that 70% of people worldwide smoke.



By deflecting thinking about his personal responsibility relating to smoking, he justified smoking because if a majority does it then it's reasonable for him to do so. This 'following the crowd' when others do it influences a lot of human behaviour and reasoning because we are social beings who benefit by fitting in.



His datum was spurious. About 20% of the world's population smoke cigarettes. Although nearly 40% of males smoke in Bangladesh, if you include females, the total smoking rate is about 20%. In-group bias can overestimate the participation of your group relative to others, influenced by friends often doing more of the same things you do.



I explained to the Bangladeshi man that in many countries worldwide the smoking rate was well below 20%. Smoking results in health problems but now particularly the advice by the WHO after the Covid-19 outbreak is to give up. I added, the health support in Myanmar hospitals for Covid-19 may not be satisfactory.



He replied drinking alcohol is also a problem; it weakens the kidneys, a problem for Covid-19.



Now other vices were a justification for him to continue smoking.



I countered by saying that although too much alcohol is harmful - the WHO acknowledges the risks related to Covid-19 and any alcohol consumption - I was specifically talking about smoking because Covid-19 attacks the lungs and smoking weakens them.











He answered that he would rely on God. Rather pointlessly I added, will God help if you close your eyes and cross a busy road without looking.



