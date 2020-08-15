

On Wisdom And Faith

When i was pleasing

With the showers of vividness



I witnessed the mystical affray

Between Faith and Wisdom

Under the shades of living time



Staged brilliance of thier presence

Arguing about their connotation

In to vaste and diverse flow of life

That life takes from dawn to dusk



I witnessed stern brawl

Between Unruffled and composed Faith

And very sharp and vigorous wisdom



Faith was on the very strong view

That life cannot survive

On the mere mercy of wisdom

Solitary wisdom cans sprinkle life

Into the pieces of veracity, obscurity and disarray



And Wisdom arguing

Plain and sheer Faith

Can take life into astray of nothingness

Faith cannot explore diversities of life

Life needs wisdom and acumen to survive



And then I witnessed life

Standing at some distance

Smiling at the two fundamentals

Of her diverse presence

Arguing about thier significance

In the composition of life

"why there is always disparity

Between wisdom and Faith?"

I questioned life in a very uncouthly manner



Life turned and placidly said



"This is not disparity of arguments

But compartments to live on demands"



"When I want explore within me

I solicit and boot with Faith

When I want to explore around me

I invite and boot with wisdom

And explore world that surrounds me"



"Me (as life) is very versatile combination

Of actions, reactions and satisfaction

For actions and reactions

Wisdom controls me and guides me

Limitation with wisdom is

It has no limitations

When there is no limitation

There is no satisfaction

When wisdom tends to breach any limitation

Faith hamper with vast freedoms of wisdom

To bless me (as life) the inner satisfaction

And when Faith deviates me from my surroundings

Wisdom steps in to guide me to what surrounds me"



"And struggle between Faith and wisdom

Controlling me (As life) on diverse moments of living

Is what that limits me on tracks of spirited life"



Muhammad Azram is a Pakistani poet































