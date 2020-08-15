Video
On Wisdom And Faith

Published : Saturday, 15 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Muhammad Azram

On a very dazzling day
When i was pleasing
With the showers of vividness

I witnessed the mystical affray
Between Faith and Wisdom
Under the shades of living time

Staged brilliance of thier presence
Arguing about their connotation
In to vaste and diverse flow of life
That life takes from dawn to dusk

I witnessed stern brawl
Between Unruffled and composed Faith
And very sharp and vigorous wisdom

Faith was on the very strong view
That life cannot survive
On the mere mercy of wisdom
Solitary wisdom cans sprinkle life
Into the pieces of veracity, obscurity and disarray

And Wisdom arguing
Plain and sheer Faith
Can take life into astray of nothingness
Faith cannot explore diversities of life
Life needs wisdom and acumen to survive

And then I witnessed life
Standing at some distance
Smiling at the two fundamentals
Of her diverse presence
Arguing about thier significance
In the composition of life
"why there is always disparity
Between wisdom and Faith?"
I questioned life in a very uncouthly manner

Life turned and placidly said

"This is not disparity of arguments
But compartments to live on demands"

"When I want explore within me
I solicit and boot with Faith
When I want to explore around me
I invite and boot with wisdom
And explore world that surrounds me"

"Me (as life) is very versatile combination
Of actions, reactions and satisfaction
For actions and reactions
Wisdom controls me and guides me
Limitation with wisdom is
It has no limitations
When there is no limitation
There is no satisfaction
When wisdom tends to breach any limitation
Faith hamper with vast freedoms of wisdom
To bless me (as life) the inner satisfaction
And when Faith deviates me from my surroundings
Wisdom steps in to guide me to what surrounds me"

"And struggle between Faith and wisdom
Controlling me (As life) on diverse moments of living
Is what that limits me on tracks of spirited life"   

Muhammad Azram is a Pakistani poet

















