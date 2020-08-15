Beck & Call





Life spent at enemy's wrath

One leader stands tall

Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ---

A land where independence was a myth

He stands above all

Born in Tungipara

During the British Raj

Liberated as East Pakistan

The oppressors followed our path

Wealth and Resources plundered at will

Politics of repression began

Treated as second class citizens

Patriotism was call of the hour

Ushered by many upheavals

He felt feelings of mass

7th March 71 was beck and call

Urging Bengali's to stand outright

Build forts against deceit

While three million

Gave their lives-

Imprisoned over a decade

In one life

He journeyed through the process

As we embraced freedom cause

One leader leading

Fights of fight

An astute politician

And Rabble rouser

Independent Bangladesh was born!



Enemy within without acknowledgement

Vindictive at will

15th August stands within

As all share to feel

A country liberated

Without a dime

He tried his best

Three years was not enough

Little we know

How he felt

As he lay on stairs

Bullet ridden at 32 Dhanmondi

With favorite pipe in hand

Maybe as father of the nation

Greatest Bengali who ever lived

Bangabondhu forgave us all!

Beware generations of this land

Feel proud to be part

Salute red and green

Live to remember

The man who proved treachery wrong

Rivers of blood cannot match

Remember greatest son

Emblems of sacrifice

In flesh and soul,

Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman



Shams Monower is a poet

















