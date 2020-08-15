|
Beck & Call
Where freedom casts a shadow
Life spent at enemy's wrath
One leader stands tall
Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ---
A land where independence was a myth
He stands above all
Born in Tungipara
During the British Raj
Liberated as East Pakistan
The oppressors followed our path
Wealth and Resources plundered at will
Politics of repression began
Treated as second class citizens
Patriotism was call of the hour
Ushered by many upheavals
He felt feelings of mass
7th March 71 was beck and call
Urging Bengali's to stand outright
Build forts against deceit
While three million
Gave their lives-
Imprisoned over a decade
In one life
He journeyed through the process
As we embraced freedom cause
One leader leading
Fights of fight
An astute politician
And Rabble rouser
Independent Bangladesh was born!
Enemy within without acknowledgement
Vindictive at will
15th August stands within
As all share to feel
A country liberated
Without a dime
He tried his best
Three years was not enough
Little we know
How he felt
As he lay on stairs
Bullet ridden at 32 Dhanmondi
With favorite pipe in hand
Maybe as father of the nation
Greatest Bengali who ever lived
Bangabondhu forgave us all!
Beware generations of this land
Feel proud to be part
Salute red and green
Live to remember
The man who proved treachery wrong
Rivers of blood cannot match
Remember greatest son
Emblems of sacrifice
In flesh and soul,
Bangabondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Shams Monower is a poet