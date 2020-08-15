CMCH interns go on strike

CHATTOGRAM Aug 14: Interns at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) went on an indefinite strike on Friday protesting the attack on them by a rival group on Thursday.

A total of 86 interns at the CMCH went on the indefinite strike. They will continue their strike till the arrest of the attackers and trial of them, they said.

When contacted, Brigadier General Humayun Kabir, Director of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) told the Daily Observer, "We shall face no problem for strike of interns as other doctors are on duty during the critical period of pandemic situation."

At least 5 doctors were injured in a factional clash at the Chattogram Medical College Hostel on Thursday.